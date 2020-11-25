Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has expressed his strong belief that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to remain patient and give club new boy Carlos Vinicius enough time to settle into life in north London.

Vinicius arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the recent transfer window from Portuguese giants Benfica on a season-long loan to deputise for Spurs hitman Harry Kane.

The Brazilian has so far made four appearances across all competitions for Spurs, chipping in with two assists, with Mourinho using him sparingly.

Lucas believes the Portuguese has the patience to allow Vinicius to completely adapt to the hurried rhythms of the Premier League, as the Benfica loanee continues to work on his game to become a better servant to his new club.

The winger backed his countryman to open his Spurs account soon, while tipping the 25-year-old to become increasingly involved in the first team as the season unfolds.

Asked how Vinicius has took to life in north London, Lucas told a press conference: “You know that for a number nine it’s always important but he just arrived here.

“He’s learning about our way to play, the intensity of the Premier League.

“It’s not as quick as we wanted but he’s doing well during the week and the training session.

“There’s also the desire to score and sometimes it can be difficult.

“Very soon he will score but the most important thing is to please the coach and I’m sure Mourinho has the patience with Carlos and he will help us a lot in the future.”

With season now in full swing, Spurs will have busy weeks ahead and Vinicius will be keen on putting the hard yards on the training pitch and catching Mourinho’s eye.