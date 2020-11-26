Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis is of the view that the Magpies’ upcoming match against Crystal Palace feels like a six pointer as he sees the Eagles as direct competitors.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace and 15th-placed Newcastle are set to lock horns in the 10th game of their respective Premier League campaigns on Friday.

The two sides are separated by just two points in the league and Magpies left-back Lewis feels there are important three points up for grabs at Selhurst Park.

The Northern Ireland international believes Crystal Palace will be around Newcastle in the table when the season comes to a close and feels the game on Friday seems like a six pointer as a result.

However, Lewis is aware of the challenge that lies ahead of Steve Bruce’s side and heaped praise on the Eagles for being a good top flight team.

“Crystal Palace obviously are a great side, solid Premier League side as well“, Lewis told NUFC TV.

“So to take three points off them is good as well, it feels like almost a six-pointer.

“[They are] a team that may be around us near the end of the season.

“So it is a vital three points that we are looking forward to.

“The table is tight at the moment but at the end of the festive period, the table will kind of shape itself.

“Hopefully we are in the top half and fighting, looking ahead of us and not behind us.“

Newcastle have not won a Premier League match at Selhurst Park since 2013 and suffered a 5-1 defeat at the ground in 2015.