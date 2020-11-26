Fixture: Molde vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Arsenal have picked their starting eleven and substitutes to face Norwegian outfit Molde at the Aker Stadion in a Europa League Group B clash this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit top of Group B following three games, having picked up maximum points and knowing that another three points would secure progress to the last 32 of the competition.

Arteta’s side have been struggling to score goals on a consistent basis and following a 0-0 draw at Leeds United, the Spaniard will want to see his men hit the target against Molde.

Bukayo Saka and Willian are both absent from the game.

Arteta picks Alex Runarsson between the sticks, while Cedric and Ainsley Maitland-Niles provide the full-back pairing. David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi slot in at centre-back.

In midfield, the Arsenal manager goes with Granit Xhaka, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock, while Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe will look to support Alexandre Lacazette.

Options are on the bench if Arteta needs to shake things up in Norway and he could turn to Dani Ceballos or Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal Team vs Molde

Runarsson, Cedric, Luiz, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Nelson, Nketiah, Pepe, Lacazette

Substitutes: Macey, Hein, Bellerin, Tierney, Ceballos, Holding, Smith Rowe, Balogun, Cottrell, Azeez