Former Hungary coach Pal Dardai has told Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dominik Szoboszlai that when he moves on from Red Bull Salzburg he needs to be playing regularly.

Red Bull Salzburg star Szoboszlai is highly rated across Europe and is likely to be on the move from Austria soon, with a host of clubs interested in securing his signature.

The Hungary international has suitors in the Premier League in the shape of Arsenal and Tottenham, and is likely to be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking his next destination.

Providing his thoughts on the 20-year-old’s future, former Hungary boss Dardai has insisted that he can play for any top club, but emphasised the importance his next team will hold for his career.

The now Hertha Berlin youth boss is clear that Szoboszlai has to make sure wherever he goes will offer him the chance to play regular football rather than just be a squad member.

“The next destination will be very important for Szoboszlai“, Dardai told German broadcaster Sport1.

“He can play at any big club.

“A lot more playing time would be good for the boy, the he can become a really big player.”

Dardai also hailed Szoboszlai as an exceptional player before crediting his father for his progress as a player.

“Szoboszlai is an exceptional player, a real playmaker“, Dardai said.

“Only a few have his speed of action and shooting technique.

“He can thank his father, who is a top youth coach.

“The boy played under his father, that was good for him.“

Szoboszlai has scored five goals and provided nine assists across all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg so far this season.