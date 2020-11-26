Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer or Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and is grateful to him for the courage his teams display.

Bielsa is considered by many coaches to be one of the best managers in the world and boasts a lot of admirers, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine tactician is also viewed as an icon by many up and coming coaches and Sassuolo’s 41-year-old coach De Zerbi is amongst them.

Expressing his admiration for Bielsa, the former Napoli player explained that he is grateful to the Leeds boss for the courage he and his teams show.

De Zerbi went on to stress the need for him to be content with his job and happy to do it over prioritising winning games, which he feels is something extra to the joy he gets from doing his job.

“I am grateful to Bielsa for the courage he and his teams have shown“, De Zerbi said in an interview with Turkish daily Fanatik.

“The important thing here is to be happy with yourself and what you do.

“You should have the will to go to work, you should love going to work and what you do.

“For me, a win is something extra that you work for.“

De Zerbi himself has been compared to Bielsa, recently by Sassuolo midfielder Maxime Lopez.