Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has insisted that Liverpool fans should not feel too concerned by their side’s defeat to Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored in Atalanta’s 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield and with Ajax also winning on the night, it threw Group D in the Champions League wide open.

Jurgen Klopp decided to rotate his squad in the game and paid for it with the Italians leaving Anfield with all three points in their bag.

However, Hislop feels that given the changes the Liverpool manager made to the team, Reds fans do not have reasons to worry despite the defeat at home.

He credited for Atalanta for having a good game plan against the Reds and conceded that the win has made Group D competitive again.

However, the former goalkeeper is still insistent that Liverpool will likely qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

Hislop said on ESPN FC: “I don’t think they should be overly concerned given the changes Jurgen Klopp made.

“In the end, it was inexperienced defending that cost them and let’s not take anything away from Atalanta here who I think themselves played up against Liverpool pretty well.

“They sat deep, didn’t allow the counter-attack, didn’t play as much on the front foot, but the only concern is that with Ajax winning, both Atalanta and Ajax are within touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the table.

“Given Liverpool’s last two games are against Ajax and Midtjylland, you don’t see it as an issue.

“At the very least they will get through and they are still favourites to top the group.”

Liverpool need another win from their last two games to confirm their place in the last 16.