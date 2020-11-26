Celtic manager Neil Lennon is still secure in his job at the club despite the Bhoys’ poor form continuing on Thursday evening with a 4-1 loss at Sparta Prague, according to Sky Sports News.

Lennon is under big pressure at Celtic after seeing his side drop to eleven points behind rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, although the Hoops still have two games in hand.

He was looking for his team to return to winning ways on Thursday at Sparta Prague, but the Czech side ended Celtic’s Europa League campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Celtic’s board were backing Lennon prior to the Europa League game and it is claimed that the result in the Czech Republic has not changed their position.

The board are still looking for Lennon to lead Celtic to a near perfect run of results in the league ahead of a meeting with Rangers on 2nd January.

The belief is that Celtic have a favourable fixture list coming up domestically and Lennon can still put the Bhoys back in the title mix.

However, dropped points in the Scottish Premiership would likely lead to the board considering his position.

The Celtic bosses could also feel the need to act if the club are knocked out of the Scottish League Cup or lose in the Scottish Cup final.

For now though, Lennon is still secure in his post as Celtic manager as he plots to turn the ship around.