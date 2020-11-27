Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed that he has developed a great understanding with Patrick Bamford on the pitch, enabling to him read the striker’s movement, which allows him to pick the right pass.

Both Bamford and Klich have started all nine of Leeds’ Premier league games so far this season, with the Whites hitman spearheading the Marcelo Bielsa’s attacking line, having found the back of the net seven times.

Klich has set up three of Bamford’s seven top flight strikes, with the Poland international combining with the Englishman in Leeds’ clashes against Fulham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

The 30-year-old revealed he has built a great understanding with Bamford during the three years they have been sharing the dressing room at Elland Road, and that enables him to read the striker’s movement precisely and pick the right pass.

Klich is enjoying his good connection with Bamford on the pitch and stressed he always tries to feed the Whites marksman whenever he is in possession of the ball.

Asked what he thinks is the reason for his effective combination with Bamford on the pitch, Klich told LUTV: “I do not know.

“Patrick is a striker and I just try to find him, provide him assist which give me numbers and gives him the goals as well.

“So, I do not know, it looks like a good connection.

“Now after three years with him, I know how he runs, where he runs and where he wants the ball

“And I just try to feed him.

“That is, it.”

Leeds are set to travel to Goodison Park on Saturday to take on Everton in their upcoming Premier League clash and the Yorkshire giants will be desperate to bounce back with a victory against the Toffees, having gone three games without a win in the top flight.