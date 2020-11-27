Angel Gomes has claimed that Manchester United did offer him a good contract to stay, but insists he wanted to leave for a fresh start away from his boyhood club.

A product of the Manchester United academy, he was one of the youngest players to play for the club when he made his senior debut at the end of the 2016/17 season under Jose Mourinho.

But after then he only made nine more appearances and eventually left the club to join French outfit Lille in the last window, before being loaned out to Portuguese outfit Boavista.

Manchester United wanted to hold on to him, and Gomes also conceded that the club did offer him a very good contract to continue at Old Trafford beyond the end of last season.

But Gomes, who is clear he remains a Manchester United supporter and regularly tunes in to watch them in action at various age levels, insists that he needed to get away from the Red Devils for a fresh start and needed to follow a different path away from his friends and family in Manchester.

“It’s such a special club but I just wanted to be able to play and express myself”, Gomes told The Independent.

“I was offered a great contract, I had all my family and friends around me, but I decided that I was willing to sacrifice that to pursue a different path.

“It’s hard to understand how difficult a decision that was.

“I’m still a United fan.

“I still watch every game now, whether it’s the first team or the U18s.

“I could have stayed and gone out on loan but it just felt like I needed a fresh start.”

Gomes has three goals and four assists in five appearances for Boavista playing in the Portuguese top tier this season and will hope to further kick on with his development at the club.