Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has stressed the importance of senior players such as Olivier Giroud in his squad and the role he plays in the development of Tammy Abraham.

Giroud ended last season on a high, but he has not been playing regularly this season and it has led to speculation over his future at Chelsea with the January window approaching.

However, Lampard insisted that senior players such as Giroud are the heartbeat of his squad as he rarely goes into the dressing room and it is the senior stars who control what happens inside there.

He stressed the importance of the Frenchman in his squad and the role he has been playing in the development of Abraham and the way he has been encouraging his younger colleague.

Lampard told The Athletic: “When you’re a coach or manager you have a huge responsibility, but you also don’t sit in the dressing room.

“I hardly ever go in. So you rely on people like Olivier Giroud, who is a great example because he’s not always playing.

“Maybe some senior players would turn away, but Oli and Tammy have a great relationship.

“Because of the lack of crowds, I can hear the substitutes behind me and Oli is constantly praising Tammy when he holds the ball up or does some good centre-forward play.

“That’s special.”

Giroud is believed to be keen to move on from Chelsea in January if he does not get more opportunities as he wants to be fit and ready for France’s European Championship campaign next summer.