Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has insisted that he is proud at the way his side competed against a team of Benfica’s quality and strength over two games in the Europa League group stage.

Rangers had brilliant chances to beat Benfica both home and away as they were two goals up in both games going into the final quarter, but could not prevent a Portuguese comeback.

Both games finished as draws after Benfica scored late goals, but Gerrard insisted that before the group stage started he would have taken two draws against the Portuguese giants.

He pointed towards the kind of money Benfica spend in the transfer market and the quality of players they have throughout their squad, with a manager of Jorge Jesus’ experience guiding them.

The Rangers manager believes that a for team of his side’s level, it’s brilliant that they competed well against a team of Benfica’s quality and strength.

Gerrard told Rangers TV: “I’d have certainly taken two draws against Benfica.

“Before you kick a ball against them you realise they are the fourth-highest spenders in world football, you see the quality they have in their squad and the manager and his experience.

“Of course at 2-0, slightly frustrated that we never got the qualification done but look we are playing against top players in a top team.

“I thought they found some weaknesses in our performances towards the end of the game when we tired and we paid for it.

“But I’ll certainly go away and take the positives over the two games against Benfica because where we are as a team, to compete with Benfica over two games is a big positive.”

Rangers will hope to seal qualification to the last 32 of the Europa League in their last two group games.