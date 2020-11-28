Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam believes Celtic will stick with Neil Lennon for the time being as there are no outstanding candidates who could come in and turn their season around at the moment.

With Celtic chasing ten-in-a-row this season, the pressure was always going to be high for the Scottish champions, but it has been ramped up due to them falling eleven points behind Rangers in the title race.

The Bhoys have played two games fewer than their Glasgow rivals, but they have looked unconvincing compared to the pristine form Rangers have shown domestically and in Europe.

There are serious question marks over how long Lennon has at Celtic, but Adam believes the club will stick with the manager and decide against making a change.

He does not believe there is an outstanding candidate who could come in, take the reins from Lennon and turn things around for Celtic.

And therefore he feels, the Celtic boss will be given more time to turn things around as they will be within touching distance if they win their two games in hand.

Adam said on PLZ Soccer: “The pressure is on, but I actually personally don’t think they will change.

“I think they will give Neil the opportunity to turn it around because I don’t think there is anybody out there that would come in and wave a magic wand and make any difference.

“I think they have got to stick with what they have got and hope the players can find some confidence or form from somewhere within the group and turn it around.

“At the moment, if you look at it, they are not in a good position, but we keep going back to if they win both games, which Celtic can, it is only five points and it is not a big, big difference.

“It is going to be tough, but I still think they will stick to Neil and I don’t think there is anybody out there.”

Celtic suffered another poor defeat on Thursday night when they lost 4-1 in the Europa League at Sparta Prague, a result which means their European adventure will not go into the new year.