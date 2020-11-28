Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed he is impressed with Gers new boy Bongani Zungu and has tipped the midfielder, who he dubbed “some size”, to take his chance when he gets it.

The South Africa international joined the Glasgow giants on a season-long loan on the final day of the transfer window early in October.

Almost two months into his time at Ibrox, Zungu has played just 45 minutes of football for Rangers, but Arfield, who sees him up close in training, has been impressed with what he has seen of him so far.

The 32-year-old explained that the Amiens loanee is a welcome addition to the Rangers squad and hailed his physicality, as well as his ability to play the ball and cover the pitch.

Impressed with the midfielder, Arfield went on to tip Zungu to take his chance when he gets it again.

“[Zungu is] very good as well, I think he is a welcome addition“, Arfield said on Rangers TV.

“He is some size physically, he can ping the ball, he can get around the pitch.

“So, we have been really impressed with what we have seen from him so far.

“When he gets his opportunity again, I think he will take it.“

Having made just one appearance so far, Zungu will be looking to earn his opportunity to shine in Rangers colours soon and gives boss Steven Gerrard further options in the middle of the park.