Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has stressed that his team-mates worked hard in training to rediscover their goalscoring touch, after they thrashed Burnley 5-0.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Burnley at home, Manchester City were one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with just ten goals from their opening eight league games.

But that was turned on its head as Manchester City found their groove and put five past Burnley at home with Mahrez getting a hat-trick.

The Algerian admits that the team felt happy to finally score goals and create chances following their early-season struggles.

Mahrez conceded that it was frustrating to play well but not get enough goals. However, he lauded the team for the effort they put in to rediscover their goalscoring form.

He told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “We are happy to score a lot of goals and create a lot of chances.

“We get three points and we keep going.

“When you play well and you don’t score in games you have a bit of frustration but we have to keep working.

“We did keep working in training and in games to get the confidence back.

“It’s always good to score goals so I am very happy but the most important thing was to win and create chances.”

Manchester City will look to keep their form going ahead of facing FC Porto in the Champions League next week.