Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Everton away at Goodison Park this evening.

The Whites ended their two-game losing streak with a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at home last weekend, but were disappointed not to get all three points from a game they dominated.

Bielsa has gone with the trusted back-four of Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas for the away trip to Merseyside today.

Kalvin Phillips will take up the holding midfielder’s role for Leeds, with Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski adding energy to midfield for the Whites.

Jack Harrison and Raphinha will look to provide width to the Leeds side, with Patrick Bamford playing up front as the lone striker.

Rodrigo, Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts and Ian Poveda are some of the options Leeds have on the bench today.

Leeds United Team vs Everton

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Raphinha, Harrison; Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Struijk, Davis, Rodrigo, Costa, Roberts, Poveda