Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that his Everton side are still in a good position in the Premier League following a 1-0 loss at home against Leeds United and stressed he is wrestling with a number of injuries.

Everton, who played with a back three and Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies as wing-backs, slipped to defeat via a low effort from outside the penalty area from Leeds winger Raphinha in the 79th minute.

Toffees boss Ancelotti admits that his side are struggling with injury issues, not least at full-back, which means he has had to introduce Iwobi and Davies to a completely new position for them.

He is clear however that Everton are still well placed in the Premier League and just need to make sure they have consistency in defence.

“Tom Davies is in a new position, Iwobi is in a new position”, Ancelotti said post match on Sky Sports.

“In the second half we were more compact and we didn’t concede a lot.

“There are important players out in this moment, but we need to manage this. Lucas [Digne] is out for three months.

“I don’t want to say the game was not good. The game was difficult, but with more efficiency we could have won.

“We’ve had more problems in recent games.

“We have to be focused in every game.

“We are in a good position in the table still, but we have to have more consistency at the back.”

Everton sit in sixth in the Premier League table with 16 points from their opening ten games, two more than Leeds, and will look to get back on track away at a struggling Burnley side when they are next in action.