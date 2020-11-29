Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Chelsea have named their team and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Frank Lampard’s side beat Rennes 2-1 in France in the Champions League in midweek and are on a superb run of form, having won their last six games on the bounce across all competitions.

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last season and a repeat victory today would move the Blues above Spurs and into second.

Lampard’s men are third at present and just two points behind Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

Transfer window arrival Edouard Mendy slots into goal for Chelsea, while at the back Lampard picks Reece James and Ben Chilwell as full-backs, and Kurt Zouma and Thiago Sila as centre-backs.

In midfield, Lampard looks towards N’Golo Kante and Matteo Kovacic, while Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Tammy Abraham play. Timo Werner also starts.

The Chelsea manager has options on the bench if needed, including Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Jorginho, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud