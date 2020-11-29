Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Celtic have named their team and substitutes to play host to Ross County in the second round of the Scottish League Cup as they look to progress in the cup competition.

Neil Lennon is coming under serious pressure as Celtic boss, which only intensified following a 4-1 loss in the Europa League at Sparta Prague on Thursday evening.

Lennon will be looking for a strong performance from his Celtic side as he looks for them to return to winning ways and they start as firm favourites against fellow Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The Staggies suffered a 3-1 loss away at Kilmarnock in their last match and went down to a 5-0 loss the last time they faced Celtic.

For this afternoon’s game, Celtic have Vasilis Barkas between the sticks, while in defence Lennon names the regular duo of Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer. Hatem Elhamed and Diego Laxalt also play, while Nir Bitton is selected.

Further up the pitch boss Lennon goes with Scott Brown and Tom Rogic to dominate midfield, while Ryan Christie also plays. The goal threat is lead by Odsonne Edouard and Albian Ajeti.

If the manager needs to shake things up he has options on the bench available to him, including Mohamed Elyounoussi and Shane Duffy.

Celtic Team vs Ross County

Barkas, Elhamed, Bitton, Jullien, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, Rogic, Christie, Ajeti, Edouard

Substitutes: Bain, Taylor, Duffy, Klimala, Ntcham, Elyounoussi, McGregor, Henderson, Ralston