Former Premier League star Michael Owen believes Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son might not be enjoying Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho’s approach in big games.

Tottenham went to the top of the league table on Sunday following their 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It was a game of very few chances and Kane and Son struggled to receive the chances needed to put Spurs on top and on course for three points.

The point sent Tottenham to the summit of the Premier League, but Owen is not sure whether Kane and Son enjoyed being part of the game on Sunday.

He feels they would have preferred Mauricio Pochettino’s style as they trusted him to go toe-to-toe against the big teams, while Mourinho played with the handbrake on.

The former striker believes if Tottenham continue to play in the same manner in big games, players such as Kane and Son are unlikely to enjoy that kind of football.

Owen said on Premier League TV: “There are top players like Harry Kane and Son, in particular.

“Would I like playing as a centre-forward in that game today for Tottenham? I’d be thinking I prefer the way Pochettino used to play.

“They trusted us, we went head-to-head with these teams, we might lose 3-2 or we might win 4-2.

“Whatever the score but he trusted us.

“If I play for Jose Mourinho, I’d be thinking does he trust us to go head-to-head with these big teams because every time we play anyone decent all we do is sit back.

“We are world-class players, trust us against these big teams.

“I don’t know whether it’s lack of trust, might just be the way he feels about the game and he just feels comfortable at playing a defensive style.

“The rest of the team would be fine with it but if that happens too many times, if Harry Kane and Son hardly get a kick in half the games this season, even though they might be flying high at the top of the table, I don’t know whether they would be enjoying it as much as they would like to do.”

It remains to be seen how Mourinho sets up his team against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the north London derby next weekend as the Spaniard also likes to play on the break in big games as well.