Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is certain of the qualities possessed by youngsters at the club, but insists that comparisons with their senior team-mates make it difficult for people to appreciate them.

The German tactician has been forced to field youngsters in his team more often than he would have liked to due to a series of injuries in the Liverpool side this season.

Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones are some youngsters who have come in handy for Klopp in the face of injuries to some his star players.

Providing his thoughts on the Reds starlets’ performances so far, the Liverpool manager explained that anyone who rises through the ranks of the club’s academy is bound to be talented.

Impressed with the youngsters, Klopp expressed his confidence in their qualities, but pointed out how people compare them with their senior team-mates, which makes it difficult to appreciate their talents.

Asked about how he views the performances of Rhys and Neco, Klopp told a press conference: “Look, if somebody is a Liverpool youth or academy player, in general, he has already for sure a lot of talent, for sure, otherwise you can’t make the cut.

“When you then go through all these difficult moments in your youth academy career, you are already used to some difficult situations and some pressure.

“But then, when you come up, when you make the final step and you have to play in a competitive game for the first team, that is a different animal.

“I think the boys adapted really well, they did a lot of really good stuff, helped us enormously, are very important, not only in the moment, but especially in the moment.

“The only problem they have from time to time is that people compare them with the guy who played the position before them and they are, in our case, all world class players.

“And that makes it maybe kind of difficult for people to see clearly how talented these boys are but from my point of view they did really well.“

Klopp will be hoping that the crop of Liverpool youngsters can continue developing as players as he looks to navigate through an intense fixture schedule.