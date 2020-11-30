Netherlands legend Willem van Hanegem has insisted that things are not going well at Liverpool and feels it is evident from Jurgen Klopp’s constant complaints.

Liverpool dropped points for the fourth time in the Premier League this season when their game against Brighton ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Reds are now set to host Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday and will be hopeful of ensuring progress by avoiding defeat.

Expressing his thoughts ahead of the game, Netherlands legend Van Hanegem has insisted that things are not going well at Liverpool.

The Dutchman is of the view that Liverpool’s current state is evident from the mannerism of their manager Klopp, who he feels is squealing about everything.

“You can tell that things are not going well at Liverpool from their coach Jurgen Klopp“, Van Hanegem wrote in his column in Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“Normally, after a victory, he goes all over the pitch to tell the opponents that they played so well.

“You really had to lie on the floor in the back of the bus to avoid that Klopp in moments like that.

“Now he’s just squealing about anything and everything.“

Klopp has been grabbing the headlines recently for expressing his frustrations over Liverpool’s fixture schedule and the Premier League’s substitutes’ rule.