Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has insisted that the Whites’ style of play is exciting neutral fans and has urged the side to continue playing the same way.

The Elland Road outfit are playing in their first Premier League campaign in 16 years, but have managed to earn plaudits from all sides for their performances.

Leeds came away from Everton with a 1-0 win at the weekend and currently sit 12th in the table with 14 points, which is only three behind sixth-placed Wolves.

Reflecting on the Whites performances so far, former player Whelan has insisted that even the neutrals are attracted to the Yorkshire-based club’s style of play and are talking about them.

Whelan feels Leeds are playing without fear and stressed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side should continue playing the way they have been.

“You’ve got to keep playing the same way, you’ve just got to“, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win at Everton.

“Things will change and as long as we are picking up points and coming to grounds like Everton to play against them and, getting maximum points, not easy.

“The way we are playing we’re not afraid of anyone.

“We play the same way, we’re exciting and even the neutrals are enjoying our style and talking about us.“

Leeds will be looking to build on the win over Everton when they visit Chelsea this weekend in what is another acid test for the Whites.