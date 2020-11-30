Royal Antwerp general manager Sven Jaecques has insisted that the Belgian side will not rely on Tottenham Hotspur beating LASK Linz to ensure their Europa League progress.

The Belgian Pro League side are top of their Europa League group with nine points, ahead of their fifth group stage game of the tournament on Thursday.

Royal Antwerp take on Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets in their upcoming game, but Tottenham winning against Austrian side LASK Linz would see them ensure progression regardless of their own result.

However, Jaecques, the general manager of the club, has insisted that Royal Antwerp will not count on Tottenham beating LASK Linz on Thursday to ensure their qualification into the next round.

Jaeques, who has been delighted with Royal Antwerp’s campaign so far, is of the view that the Austrian top flight side are a good team.

“Our campaign has been fantastic so far and we are very happy, but we are nowhere yet“, Jaecques told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“We are not going to count on Tottenham winning in Linz.

“LASK have a good team.“

A victory over LASK Linz would also see Tottenham sealing their spot in the knockout phase of the Europa League.