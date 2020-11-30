Arsenal legend Ian Wright has implored the Gunners to remain patient with Mikel Arteta despite the side’s recent poor form.

The north London club slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the Emirates on Sunday night and are now 14th in the league table.

They have lost five of their opening ten league games and have won just once in their last five league matches, leading to question marks over Arteta’s future at the club.

Wright credits Arteta for sorting out Arsenal’s defence since his arrival in the middle of last season, but concedes that they have not been creating enough chances at the moment.

He insisted that Arsenal need to remain patient and give the Spaniard more time as he looks to fight out of a cul-de-sac and get his Arsenal side moving forward again in the right direction.

The former Arsenal striker said on Premier League TV: “When Mikel came in we knew that the defence needed some form of shoring up.

“And he has done that to a certain extend when you consider that Tottenham are the only ones who have a better defensive record [sic].

“The creativity is missing at the moment, not many chances are being made for the front guys.

“We have to be patient with what Mikel is trying to do.

“It is not going to be an overnight job.

“He knows he needs some creativity, we have got the forwards, but he needs to find the right balance to try and move us forward.

“At the moment, it is pretty sad.”

The pressure on Arteta has been ramped up and it could move up another notch if Arsenal do not get a result against Tottenham in the north London derby next weekend.