Newcastle United starlet Kelland Watts insists there is no problem with him moving to the other end of the country to join Plymouth Argyle if it moves him closer to the Magpies first team when he returns to St James’ Park.

The youngster is currently on a season-long loan at Plymouth, with the move following hot on the heels of loan stints at Stevenage and Mansfield Town.

Watts is enjoying life at the south coast club, but is clear on the purpose behind the loan move, which is to push him further towards the Newcastle team, and insists he has knuckled down as making the sacrifice for the Magpies is not an issue.

“It’s a really nice place to live”, Watts told Newcastle’s official site.

“As a collective, we’ve had a very good start to the season.

“We’re the new boys in League One after getting promoted last year, so we came into the season with a bit of momentum despite the disruption of COVID.

“We haven’t lost at home yet – we’ve had some good wins there – but in terms of adapting to being at the other end of the country, I think I’ve just got my head down and thought, ‘I want to do all this for a reason.

“I want to do all this to eventually come back and play for Newcastle in the Premier League’.

“If this is what I need to do, then it’s not really a major problem.”

Plymouth currently sit in eleventh place in the League One standings, despite a dire away record which has seen the club lose four and draw two of six games on the road in the league.

They are next in action on Tuesday night at home against Rochdale in League One.