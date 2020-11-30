Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has urged the Gers to keep their head down and not lose focus, having strung together an unbeaten run in both domestic and European competition since the current season kicked off.

The Gers are currently leading the Scottish Premiership standings and are also second in Group D in the Europa League, while maintaining an unbeaten record in both competitions.

Rangers also took a big step towards their first silverware of the season after thrashing Falkirk 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday, with veteran striker Defoe opening the scoring.

The 38-year-old, who revealed that the entire Gers camp are thrilled with their strong start to the campaign, stressed the importance of remaining humble and not losing focus.

Defoe is of the view that the high standards in training and the team’s chemistry enabling the players to effectively work with the coaching staff have been critical to the Ibrox side’s great start to the campaign, and the Englishman urged his to team to keep on pushing harder.

Asked about the atmosphere in the Gers dressing room, Defoe told Rangers TV: “Well you can imagine, the place is buzzing at the minute, buzzing, but in a humble way.

“We do not want to be sort of like arrogant about it because obviously we are playing well.

“I think it is important that we just keep working hard, keep what we are doing, keep listening to the coaches, [executing] the game plan in each game, keep training well because I think that has been the key really.

“The standard in training has been really high.”

Rangers are set to return to continental duty on Thursday as they host Standard Liege at Ibrox in the Europa League, and Gerrard’s men will look to continue their charge in the competition with a win after drawing their previous two Group D games against Benfica.