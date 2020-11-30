Former Rangers star Steven Smith has heaped praise on Gers youngster Ciaran Dickson following his senior debut against Falkirk at the weekend.

The Light Blues cruised past Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday, ending the Bairns’ eight-game unbeaten run with a 4-0 win.

With the side leading 4-0 early in the second half, Steven Gerrard decided to hand 18-year-old midfielder Dickson and 16-year-old defender Leon King their senior debuts.

Former Rangers player Smith was impressed with what he saw from Dickson and is glad that the teenager grabbed his first team chance with both hands.

Heaping praise on the academy starlet, Smith explained that he showed real hunger during the 35 minutes he was on the pitch and did everything that was expected of him.

“It is the start of the journey for these young players and it is probably the perfect game for the manager to put them in“, Smith said on Rangers TV.

“Again, Ciaran Dickson probably took the longest out of the academy players, it was good to see him take that opportunity.

“He was doing everything that you’d expect, he was showing real appetite, he was winning challenges and he was playing forward passes.

“Also, a couple of shots at goal as well, so a good afternoon all around.“

Having impressed on his senior debut for the side, Dickson will be hopeful of making more appearances for Rangers this season.