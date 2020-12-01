Juan Mata insists that Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes is hungry for success and is focused firmly on improving.

Fernandes was again on the scoresheet on Sunday when Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Edinson Cavani stole the show, but Fernandes notched up his tenth goal of the season and has now 22 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances for the club since his arrival in January.

Mata admits that Fernandes has shown the signs of a world-class player with the way he took little time to adjust to the Premier League and almost had an instant impact when he joined.

The Spaniard also claimed that he loves playing alongside the Portuguese as they have a telepathic understanding of the game.

He insisted that Fernandes has a relentless hunger and drive and that has made an impact on the Manchester United side.

Mata told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Some players take a long time to adjust to the rhythm of the Premier League but that was not the case with Bruno, who immediately proved how great a player he is.

“He is hungry for wins and only thinks about improving.

“On the pitch, I get on with him really well as we have an instinctive mutual understanding of our passes and movements.

“It is a pleasure to work alongside him. In fact, we are all very happy that Bruno is here given his impact on the team.

“Hopefully, he continues like this.”

Fernandes already has 15 goal contributions in 14 appearances for Manchester United this season.