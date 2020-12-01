Everton full-back Lucas Digne has undergone surgery to repair the ankle ligament injury that he suffered and all parties consider the procedure to have been a success, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees received a major setback when star player Digne suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session at Finch Farm last week.

The left-back missed Everton’s game against Leeds United at the weekend, which they lost 1-0, and is in line to be sidelined for more matches.

However, the 27-year-old has undergone surgery to repair the ligament injury and all parties consider the procedure to have been a success.

Digne has already been back to Everton’s training facility at Finch Farm, where he is expected to undergo the major part of his rehabilitation.

The France international is set to work closely with the Merseyside-based club’s head of medical Danny Donachie on his road to recovery.

There have been suggestions that Digne could be sidelined for a period of between two to three months.

The Toffees will be hoping that Digne can step up his recovery and return to action as soon as possible while they prepare to cope without him in their upcoming games.