Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to cut Stoke City star Peter Etebo’s loan stint short, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Etebo left Championship side Stoke in September, joining Turkish giants Galatasaray in a season-long loan deal.

The Nigerian has so far played his part in seven Super Lig outings for Galatasaray in the current campaign, starting three games, but is yet to hit his stride in the middle of the park at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

Etebo has been struggling to impress Cimbom coach Fatih Terim since Galatasaray roped in the midfielder over the summer transfer window.

And according to Turkish daily Fanatik, the Super Lig outfit are looking to cut Etebo’s loan stint short by terminating his contract.

With the transfer window set to swing open in a month’s time, Etebo could return to Stoke in January.

Etebo joined the Potters in the summer of 2018 from Portuguese side Feirense and was shipped off on a loan spell to La Liga outfit Getafe during the second half of last season.

The 25-year-old’s contract at the bet365 Stadium runs through until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if he can force his way into Michael O’Neill’s plans.