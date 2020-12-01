Newcastle United loan star Elias Sorensen has insisted that he cannot give up on his belief of eventually making it at St. James’ Park in the future.

The 21-year-old forward had two dreadful loan spells at Blackpool and Carlisle United in the last year before he joined Dutch second tier outfit Almere City in the summer.

The Dane joined Newcastle in 2016, but is yet to make an appearance for the first team despite being close to breaking into the squad in the recent past.

Sorensen insisted that his focus at the moment is to score as many goals for Almere this season and then see how things shape up over the coming months.

He insisted that players such as Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff have shown if a player grabs his chance he can make it at Newcastle.

He insisted that it is up to him to prove that he is good enough and stressed that he has to keep believing that his chance will come at Newcastle at some point in the future.

“My focus now is on Almere because I’m here for the season and I just want to bang the goals in”, Sorensen told The Athletic.

“But I’ve seen Sean, Matty and Tom take their chances at Newcastle when they come, and now it’s up to me to do the same.

“I know I’ll make it somewhere, because I have that self-belief that I’ll always score goals, and I hope it’s at Newcastle.

“I still dream about scoring goals at St James’ Park. I have to keep believing it’ll happen for as long as I can.”

Sorensen has 18 months left on his contract at Newcastle with an option to extend it by one more year.