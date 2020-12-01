Newcastle United are interested in securing a deal to land Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tomori has not played for Chelsea since turning down a loan move to West Ham United on the last day of the transfer window.

The defender was also close to joining Everton in the window, but the Toffees signed Ben Godfrey after mixed signals from Chelsea.

Tomori wants to play more football in the second half of the season and it has been claimed that Newcastle are considering taking him to St. James’ Park.

Steve Bruce wants to bring in one more centre-back in January and the club are looking at Tomori as a loan option for the second half of the season.

The defender could be interested in a move if Bruce can guarantee him regular first-team football, which he is desperate for.

Tomori turned down the move to West Ham due to the rushed nature of the negotiations and lack of guarantees over regular game time.

But Newcastle will likely face competition from at least one more European club for the services of the Chelsea academy graduate, while more could yet join the race if Chelsea make him available.