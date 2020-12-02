Darren Jackson thinks the way that Steven Gerrard has got Rangers playing is absolutely incredible, but stressed it has taken the manager time to reshape his team to challenge Celtic.

Rangers brought in Gerrard in 2018 and took a risk on a celebrated former player who had no experience in management.

The midfield legend did not win anything in the first two years, but made solid progress in Europe which has now been transferred onto the domestic scene.

They are eleven points clear of Celtic in the league table and Jackson believes that Rangers look on a different planet at the moment with their confident style of football.

But he stressed that the Rangers squad were not built overnight and it took Gerrard time to get them where they are at the moment.

Jackson insisted that in 2018 the Rangers manager did not have the players to put up any sort of challenge to Celtic.

He said on PLZ Soccer: “Stevie would have been under pressure if he was in the same boat [as Neil Lennon].

“Where I can give him credit is that they are playing with so much confidence and it is absolutely incredible.

“Every time they go up the park they look as though they are going to score, but it has taken Steven Gerrard this amount of time.

“When he went in he had Championship players, he had players with whom there was no way they were going to compete with Celtic.

“It has taken him a few years to actually to get in people who he thinks can challenge and can go on to win the league.

“Just now they are looking like unbeatable.”

Gerrard will look to avoid the kind of collapse his Rangers side suffered in the second half of last season this time around.