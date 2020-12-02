Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that his side’s north London derby against Arsenal this coming weekend has not entered his thinking ahead of Thursday’s Europa League meeting with LASK Linz.

The north London outfit can seal progression into the next round of the Europa League with a draw against Austrian top flight side LASK on Thursday.

With just a point required in Austria and a league game against derby rivals Arsenal coming up this weekend, Mourinho could well choose to rest his key players in the Europa League.

However, the Portuguese tactician has insisted that he will not let Tottenham’s upcoming league game against the Gunners influence his line-up against LASK.

Mourinho claimed that he is not thinking about the Arsenal game yet and any change that he makes against LASK on Thursday will be based on the problems that he has.

“Arsenal do not come into our thinking“, Mourinho told a press conference.

“When you make changes, you make changes based on problems that we had.

“When we do that, we put trust on the players we have.

“We don’t weaken the team because the Premier League match is next.“

Tottenham have not suffered defeat in the league since their opening game and will be looking to keep their unbeaten run going against Arsenal this weekend.