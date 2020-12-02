Fulham legend Tony Gale is of the view that the Cottagers can easily go through Manchester City, provided they are able to break the press of the Citizens by approaching their upcoming top flight encounter with a fearless mindset.

The Cottagers humbled Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Monday in the Premier League clash and are set to travel to the Etihad at the weekend in their second consecutive away clash.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently 11th in the league standings and were able to thrash Burnley 5-0 at home in their last top flight outing, registering their biggest win in the league since the current campaign kicked off.

Despite the Manchester giants putting up a ruthless display at the Etihad against the Clarets, Gale insists Fulham can go into the game devoid of any fear as he urged the capital club to take confidence from their away win at Leicester.

Gale is of the view that if Fulham are able to break the press of Manchester City, then they can quickly dismantle their hosts in the weekend’s clash.

“We can go into Saturday without fear”, Gale wrote in his column on Fulham’s official site.

“The boys will take confidence from Leicester and just need to replicate that the best they can.

“Frustrate City when we’re not in possession, and be brave when we do have the ball, try and play our football.

“That’s what we did at the King Power Stadium and it was very effective.

“We have to settle for the fact that we’ll probably only have 30 per cent of the ball again, but when we get it, we have to try and be brave.

“If you break the press of Manchester City, you can get through them quite quickly, especially with players like [Ademola] Lookman, [Ivan] Cavaleiro and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who has played very well and worked very hard recently.”

Fulham have only won twice in their ten top flight games so far this season but will be keen on shocking the Citizens by aiming to not leave Manchester empty handed.