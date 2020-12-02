Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has expressed his strong belief that the Whites will retain their Premier League status come the end of the current campaign, and is impressed with what he has seen from the Yorkshire giants so far.

Ensuring their survival in the top flight is Leeds’ top objective going in to their first season back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

And after ten league games, the Whites are sitting 12th in the league table with 14 points, just three shy of fifth placed West Ham United, and have won plaudits for their performances.

Former Leeds star Matteo has been impressed with how the Whites have performed in the top flight since they made the leap up and believes Marcelo Bielsa’s men will avoid relegation come the end of the current campaign

Reflecting on how the entire season has started to take shape, Matteo expects Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion to slip down to the Championship, while tipping Burnley to stay afloat.

“After 10 games of Bielsaball in the Premier League, I firmly believe Leeds will stay up”, Matteo wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“And, as for who will go down, I have to stick with what I said at the start of the season – Sheffield United, Fulham and West Brom would be my predictions.

“Burnley have a physical presence, Sean Dyche is very shrewd and I can see them getting enough results to get out of it.”

Leeds will look to add another valuable three points to their tally when they visit Stamford Bridge at the weekend to lock horns with title hopefuls Chelsea, but will start the game as firm underdogs.