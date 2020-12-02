Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has issued a warning to Chelsea to be on top of their game defensively as the ex-defender believes the Whites will put pressure on the Blues backline in their upcoming clash.

Leeds will look to follow last weekend’s 1-0 win away at Everton with another strong performance on the road as they visit Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who are undefeated in their last eight league games, currently sit in third in the top flight standings, while Leeds come into the game in 12th with 14 points.

Ex-Whites star Matteo is of the view that Chelsea are still a work in progress when it comes to their defensive department and Leeds could hurt them as they will put pressure on them.

Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: “This could be one of those games with a few goals; both sides go for it.

“Defensively, Chelsea are still a work in progress and they’re integrating players.

“Frank Lampard is building a strong squad; he tries to have a balance so they’re not a pushover.

“They’ve signed a lot of good players and they have a good work ethic under Lampard and Jody Morris.

“Against Leeds, they’ll have to be good defensively because Leeds will put the pressure right on them.”

Matteo stressed that the Whites should ensure that they take the right positions early on the pitch, with Chelsea possessing great pace in their ranks, but he feels the visitors will have opportunities in the encounter to punish the home team.

“Leeds will have to ensure they’re in the right positions early, against fast-paced players, and have the belief that they have the ability to create chances.

“They could have had three or four against Everton – I was hoping they would – so there will be opportunities to get at Chelsea and produce another great game.”

Chelsea have a midweek fixture to play away at Sevilla in the Champions League and will look to refocus quickly back to domestic duties when they host Leeds, who will be rejuvenated and raring to go.