Manchester United linked youngster Eduardo Camavinga is being followed by German champions Bayern Munich as a potential recruit for next summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder is on the wish list of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and is expected to leave Rennes at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have identified him as one of their top targets for next summer and he is also on Manchester United’s radar as the long term replacement for Paul Pogba.

All the big clubs have tracked the Frenchman’s rise, and it has been claimed another one of Europe’s heavyweights are looking at him.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are also keeping track of the young midfielder with a view to signing him next summer.

The German champions want to strengthen their midfield at the end of the season and are looking at a number of options in the market.

Camavinga is being looked at as a top young talent who could come in and go on to become a top star at Bayern Munich.

His current contract expires at the end of next season, but Rennes are working on extending his deal by one more year.

The French club want to protect his value by extending his current contract until 2023.