Standard Liege will be without key midfielder Gojko Cimirot for their Europa League group stage clash with Glasgow giants Rangers on Thursday.

Rangers will be looking to seal progression into the next round of the Europa League when they host Standard Liege this week.

The Light Blues have received a boost in their cause as the Belgian top flight club have travelled to Glasgow without defensive midfielder Cimirot.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes for Standard Liege in their Belgian Pro League game against Anderlecht at the weekend, which ended 0-0.

However, Les Rouches have confirmed that the Bosnia-Herzegovina international is not a part of their travelling squad for their game against Rangers.

Cimirot has been in fine form for the Belgians, but a hamstring injury has prevented him from flying to Glasgow to play against the Light Blues, according to Belgian daily L’Avenir.

The Bosnian started in each of Standard Liege’s four Europa League group stage games so far, including the 2-0 defeat to the Gers at home.

Philippe Montanier’s side will also be without Jackson Muleka, Zinho Vanheusden, Selim Amallah, Aleksandar Boljevic, Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez and Obbi Oulare for the Europa League clash in Glasgow.