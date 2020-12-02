Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has conceded that Ryan Jack is a major doubt to feature against Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Glasgow giants are on eight points in Group D and a win over Standard Liege on Thursday night would seal them a place in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Rangers smashed Falkirk 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday but have a few concerns regarding the fitness of their players going into the European clash.

Gerrard indicated that Jack is unlikely to feature on Thursday night due to an injury, but has a good chance of being in the team for Sunday’s league encounter at Ross County.

The Rangers manager expects midfielder Joe Aribo to be back in the squad for the game against Standard Liege provided he gets through training today.

He confirmed that Brandon Barker is also back in training and could be in the squad on Thursday night.

“Ryan Jack is a major doubt, he still has a good chance for the weekend”, the Rangers manager said in a press conference.

“Aribo will hopefully be back with us, assuming he comes through today’s session.

“Barker will train his morning and hopefully make the squad.”

Rangers are eyeing finishing top of the group ahead of Benfica to book a spot in the last 32 of the Europa League.