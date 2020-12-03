Fixture: AC Milan vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Celtic have picked their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Italian giants AC Milan at the San Siro in the Europa League this evening.

Bhoys manager Neil Lennon is under pressure and even though his side cannot progress in the Europa League will be eyeing a win to try to rebuild confidence amongst the ranks.

The Northern Irish tactician will have to tackle AC Milan without centre-backs Christopher Jullien and Shane Duffy, while forward Mohamed Elyounoussi is out.

Winger James Forrest remains sidelined.

Lennon picks Vasilis Barkas in goal, while Kristoffer Ajer and Nir Bitton slot into the team. Hatem Elhamed also plays, while Diego Laxalt faces his parent club.

Jeremie Frimpong starts, while Scott Brown and Callum McGregor will look to control midfield.

Further up the pitch, the Celtic manager selects Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie to keep lone striker Odsonne Edouard supplied.

If Lennon needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Olivier Ntcham and Albian Ajeti.

Celtic Team vs AC Milan

Barkas, Elhamed, Bitton, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown, McGregor, Frimpong, Christie, Rogic, Edouard

Substitutes: Bain, Hazard, Jullien, Taylor, Ajeti, Klimala, Soro, Ntcham, Henderson, Welsh