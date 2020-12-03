Fixture: Rangers vs Standard Liege

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Belgian outfit Standard Liege to Ibrox this evening in a Europa League group stage fixture.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been impressive in the Europa League so far this season and the Gers boss will be looking to see his men record another good result this evening.

They face a Standard Liege side who know they must beat Rangers tonight to keep alive their own hopes of reaching the last 32 of the competition.

Rangers however know that if they can grab a win then it would book their spot in the last 32 with a game to spare.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, meaning the goalkeeper breaks Barry Ferguson’s European appearance record for Rangers tonight with his 83rd outing.

James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs, with Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson in central defence.

Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield will look to control midfield, while Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent slot to either side of Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Bongani Zungu and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs Standard Liege

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Hagi, Itten, Zungu, Patterson, Aribo, Barker, Stewart, Barjonas, Dickson, King