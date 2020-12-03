Former Celtic hitman Frank McAvennie has urged the Hoops to get back to the basics and start working hard on the pitch as they look to overcome a spell of poor form.

The Glasgow giants are currently facing a crisis, having been knocked out of the Europa League and the Scottish League Cup, and sitting eleven points behind Rangers in the league.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is under immense pressure to turn things around for the Bhoys, although he has the backing of the board.

With the situation being far from ideal at Parkhead, former Hoops star McAvennie has urged the side to get back to basics and work hard on the pitch.

In an attempt to drive home his message, the Scot, who is of the view that hard work sets good teams apart from the rest, pointed out how Celtic used to show determination on the pitch two years ago, but fail to do so now.

“I am a great believer, if something is going bad like that, don’t go on the tele and say we care about this and we care about that, doing the part“, McAvennie said on Open Goal.

“Get back to basics. They are so bad.

“All the great teams have one thing in common, they all work their socks off, every team.

“Celtic, two seasons ago, when they lost the ball they got it back, the first thing they did was chase it and get it back.

“They’re not doing that now, they are all putting their hands up and blaming each other.“

Although Celtic have been knocked out of two major competitions, McAvennie will be hopeful that his former side can turn the tables and keep hopes of winning their tenth league title in a row alive.