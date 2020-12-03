Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that Gers shot-stopper Allan McGregor plays a key role in driving the standards set at Ibrox, with the entire dressing room looking up to the veteran.

McGregor is currently playing in his second spell at Ibrox, having returned to his boyhood club in the summer of 2018 following spending six years away from Glasgow.

The 38-year-old is one of the leaders in the Rangers dressing room, with the veteran imparting wisdom garnered from playing at top clubs across Europe to the young core of Gerrard’s team.

The Gers boss insists the immaculate standards kept by McGregor on an off the pitch sets an example for all of his team-mates to follow, as Gerrard strives to set high standards at Ibrox.

The 40-year-old delved into the mutual appreciation existing between the team and the club number 1, with the Rangers boss stressing that the entire Gers camp are pushing hard to be successful for each other and the club.

Asked how key is McGregor to driving the high standards set by him at Ibrox, Gerrard said on Rangers TV: “He is a player that the dressing room looks up to.

“I think they are all aware of the success he has had here before.

“Everyone is aware of what the club means to him and the age he is at, so he is a big part of it and we would love nothing better than for Allan to make this experience back at Rangers a second time a successful one.

“He has been immaculate on and off the pitch in terms of his own standards and his consistency

“And I am sure he has enjoyed the last couple of years like we all have, but Allan McGregor certainly makes our team and our squad stronger and better for what he gives both on and off the pitch.”

McGregor is in line to break Rangers legend Barry Ferguson’s all-time record of 82 European appearances, with the shot-stopper confirmed to start in between the sticks when the Gers take on Standard Liege in the Europa League this evening.