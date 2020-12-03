Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted that it is pleasing for him to see Everton’s poor run of form as it shows even the bigger clubs can have struggles in the Premier League.

The Lancashire-based club are set to lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.

Burnley go into the game looking for their second win of the season in ten games, while the Toffees are on their own poor run of form, having won just one of their last six matches.

Looking ahead to the game, Clarets boss Dyche has admitted that he is taking pleasure in Everton’s struggles as it shows even the bigger clubs have difficult spells.

The Burnley manager, who is aware of the Goodison Park outfit’s qualities, feels their struggles are testimony to the strength of the Premier League.

“They have an incredibly experienced manager and a strong group of players“, Dyche told a press conference.

“I think it shows the strength of the Premier League.

“In a strange way it is pleasing to see that bigger clubs and top managers have those tough spells and that it can happen to anyone.

“They are a very good side.

“We have to take on the mentality on from the [Crystal] Palace game and make sure we look after ourselves.“

Burnley will be hopeful of taking advantage of Everton’s poor form and bouncing back from their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.