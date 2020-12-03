Everton director of football Marcel Brands has expressed his delight at Anthony Gordon’s development and is hopeful that he can be a regular starter for the Toffees.

The Liverpool-born attacking midfielder came through the ranks of Everton’s academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2017 as a 16-year-old.

Gordon has gone on to become a regular within Carlo Ancelotti’s first team set-up and the Toffees director of football Brands is pleased with his development.

The Dutchman named the 19-year-old as one of his favourite players at Goodison Park and lifted the lid on his high hopes for the academy graduate.

Impressed with Gordon’s improvement, Brands is hopeful that the England Under-20s international can establish himself as a regular starter at Everton.

“If I mention one name that’s always difficult because they are all my favourites“, Brands said on Everton YouTube channel.

“But, I’m really happy with the development now of Anthony Gordon.

“He is a young player from the academy, so I hope he will be the next one that can be a real starter in the near future.

“I’m really hopeful about that, so I will really support that.“

Gordon has made three senior appearances for Everton across all competitions so far this season, bagging three assists in the process.