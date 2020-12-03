Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has questioned the Hoops’ recruitment system, labelling some of their signings hopeless and diabolical.

The Glasgow giants brought in five new faces through the door at Parkhead in the transfer window, both on loan deals and permanent contracts.

However, former Celtic star McAvennie has expressed his concerns over the club’s recent recruitment, some of which he feels has been hopeless and diabolical.

The Scot admitted that he can understand the reasons behind a few signings, but pointed out that the Hoops have brought in players that they hardly use.

McAvennie went on to question Celtic’s purchase of David Turnbull from Motherwell and insisted that they should have loaned him back if they viewed him as a future prospect, which he thinks is not what the club currently need.

“The boy [Celtic’s head of football operations Nick] Hammond, don’t really know him, no disrespect to him but if he’s bringing in the players, some of them are hopeless“, McAvennie said on Open Goal.

“Some of the recruitment at Celtic has been diabolical.

“I understand one or two, but there are players that you never see at Celtic Park.

“I mean why go buy Turnbull? What did you buy him for?

“Why would you buy Turnbull and not loan him back if you’re not going to play him?

“Buy him and loan him back because he is one for the future [but] at this moment in time Celtic don’t need ones for the future, they need ones for the season.“

Turnbull has played just over 130 minutes of football for Celtic since arriving from Motherwell in August.