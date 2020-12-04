Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is unwilling to be drawn on the Toffees’ plans for the rapidly approaching January transfer window and insists the focus for now is on the hectic Premier League schedule.

Having made six new additions to his squad over the last window through permanent signings and loan deals, Ancelotti could again turn to the transfer talent pool to further bolster his squad with the January transfer window approaching.

The Toffees are currently going through a rough run of results and are in for a busy month on the pitch with eight games in all competitions set to be played before the turn of the year.

And the Italian insisted that he is not mulling over potentially roping in new players in January at the moment as his complete focus is on his team’s current performance on the pitch.

Asked about how Everton are preparing for the January transfer window, Ancelotti told a press conference: “We are not focused there I think, honestly

“We have eight games in one month so we are focused there.”

Everton are currently eighth in the standings, two points behind fourth placed Leicester City and Ancelotti stressed a positive result in the weekend’s game against Burnley is crucial to his team’s ambitions to finish the season in and around the top of the table.

“Of course, the result was not good against Leeds United, but it was an open game.

“We want to stay attached to the top of the table so it will be important to have a result tomorrow.”

Everton will be without Toffees skipper Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne for the trip to Turf Moor, with both full-backs sidelined through injury.