Ex-Premier League star Richard Dunne feels David Moyes is making West Ham United into a proper team and is sure they will present a stiff challenge for Manchester United on Saturday.

Moyes took charge of the Hammers for a second time in December last year and led the side to a 16th-placed finish, just five points above the relegation zone.

Ten games into the current league campaign, West Ham sit fifth in the table with 17 points, which is just four behind table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Manchester City defender Dunne is impressed with what Moyes is doing at the London Stadium and insisted that the Scot is making the club a genuine side, while also lauding their tenacity.

West Ham host Moyes’ former club Manchester United on Saturday and Dunne feels the Red Devils will find the Hammers awkward to play against.

“United have West Ham this weekend, which is a big game for former Old Trafford boss David Moyes“, Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“The Scot is creating a proper team there – they are very dogged, winning games by the odd goal.

“The Hammers flirted with relegation earlier but now they look like a solid top-half side, they will be awkward for most teams to play against but especially for United at the moment.“

Both West Ham and Manchester United go into the game on Saturday on the back of a three-game winning streak in the league and will be eager to keep it intact.