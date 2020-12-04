Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes that Frank Lampard will warn his Chelsea side not to expect the Whites to play like a typical newly promoted team at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds will travel to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in one of the marquee games of this weekend’s Premier League action.

The Whites are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win at Everton, which was their first victory at Goodison Park in 30 years.

Chelsea are one of the form sides of the league at the moment, but Dorigo insisted that they are not unbeatable.

The former Leeds star is expecting Marcelo Bielsa’s side to continue to play their natural game and make it as difficult as possible for Chelsea with the intensity of their football.

He insisted that Lampard will warn his side that Leeds are not going to be a typical promoted team who will go to Stamford Bridge and set up defensively.

The former White said on LUTV: “It is going to be tough, but they are not unbeatable.

“And the way that we play we don’t fear anyone and we are going to go there and give them a right good go.

“We are going to take it to them, we are going to play our game, and we are going to make it hard, difficult and intense.

“We are going to play that high press and see how they handle it.

“Frank will be saying exactly that to his team, ‘don’t expect the idea of a promoted side come here to sit back, these boys are not. They are going to be right in your face and be ready for that’.

“Let’s see how ready they are.”

Leeds have not won a game at Stamford Bridge since 1999 when Stephen McPhail scored a brace in a 2-0 victory for the Whites.